SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly hit a woman with his SUV and fled the scene.

According to case documents, Jamey S. Morehouse, 51, is accused of 1st-degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action on August 8.

According to a probable cause statement from a Springfield Police Department officer, first responders were dispatched to 2110 N. National to investigate an assault incident. Upon arrival, one victim had an injury to their leg, and three witnesses provided a statement. Morehouse was not at the scene.

One witness was a former supervisor of Morehouse. They said Morehouse pulled up in his vehicle and began arguing with the victim. He said he watched as Morehouse ran his vehicle toward the victim and struck her, pinning her to a work truck. The witness said Morehouse then fled the area.

The other 2 witnesses saw the vehicle slam into the back of the work truck and then drive away.

One of the witnesses’ vehicles had a dashcam that recorded the incident. Upon review, the officer stated:

“The video clearly captured a maroon Chevrolet Blazer kicking up dust from the ground as it traveled toward Victim 1 at a fast pace. The video captured the Blazer striking the victim as they were running backward and away from the Blazer. The video showed the victim was trapped between the maroon Blazer and a white utility truck parked in the yard of 2110 N. National. The Blazer can be seen striking the white utility truck and then backing away while the victim appeared to fall and continue to try to run to safety.” Officer Kelly Patton’s Probably Cause Statement

The victim told police she believed Morehouse was trying to kill her.

On August 21, Morehouse was located and transported to Police Headquarters to be questioned. He admitted he was at the scene to speak with a former employer and the victim.

He told police when the victim pulled up in her work truck she began yelling at him and kicking at his vehicle. Morehouse said he tried to get away from the victim. While pulling away, Morehouse said he struck the victim’s truck and that she was not in front of him but rather to the side of him.

According to the probable cause statement, the officer believes Morehouse would not appear upon a summons based on his 5 arrests between 2009 and 2019 for outstanding warrants.

His vehicle was located after the incident with front-end damage.