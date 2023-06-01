SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man received three felony charges after being accused of robbing a gaming lounge at gunpoint and stealing a car.

Adrian Alaniz, 42, of Springfield, is charged with three felonies: two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of stealing a vehicle.

Probable cause statements for both incidents were written on May 30.

April 19 robbery

One reports that on April 19, Alaniz visited the Sunshine Internet Lounge on West Sunshine Street and robbed it at gunpoint around 10:15 p.m. The business is a gaming lounge with no-chance gaming machines.

The investigation showed that he sat down at a gaming table and inserted several bills into the machine. There were multiple patrons inside the business at the time. Eventually, Alaniz stood up and walked to the back of the store where an employee was sitting behind the counter. He allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The victim gave him $443. Alaniz also demanded the victim’s cell phone.

Security footage was given to the police. Alaniz was arrested on May 29 around 11 p.m.

May 5 robbery

On May 5, around 7:40 p.m., Alaniz stole a vehicle at a South Campbell Rapid Robert’s gas station, according to a second probable cause statement. The driver of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado went inside while their truck was running and unlocked.

Police recovered the Silverado at a Phillips 66 station on East Sunshine Street on May 15.

Security footage was given to the police.

At the Greene County Jail on May 30, Alaniz was interviewed. He said he was “down on his luck” and struggling with a meth addiction.

He has not yet been scheduled for a court appearance.