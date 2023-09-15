SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is in custody after fleeing from Greene County Investigators after three days.

According to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Applegate, 33, from Springfield was charged by the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with Felony Resisting by creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury/death to any person.

On September 12th, Greene County Investigators were engaged in an unrelated fugitive investigation within the vicinity of the 2300 Block of West Brower. During this operation, they encountered Applegate.

When Investigators approached the vehicle Applegate was driving, he suddenly accelerated, intentionally colliding with the investigator’s vehicle, and subsequently fled from the scene.

The Springfield Police Department discovered the suspect’s vehicle abandoned and unoccupied in the vicinity of Division Street and Lexington Avenue. Despite extensive efforts by Greene County Deputies, a thorough search for the suspect yielded no results.

In the early morning of September 15, Applegate was located in a wooded area off of Norton Road.

Applegate is being held in the Greene County Jail with a $100,000 Open Court Bond.