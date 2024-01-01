SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Little Theater is bringing another Tony-award winning musical to the stage at Landers Theater in January.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “In The Heights” takes audiences on a journey through New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood. It has become a cultural phenomenon and celebration of community, family and the pursuit of dreams.

“In The Heights” will be presented from Jan. 26 to Feb. 11, 2024. Tickets ranging from $17 to $37 are available at SpringfieldLittleTheatre.org. Student rush tickets will be available in person 30 minutes prior to showtime for $15 each.

The show will feature a 60-member cast of local talent, directed by Nki Calloway and Amanda Snead, with Snead directing choreography. Alberta Smith will provide music direction, Chuck Rogers will provide set design, Jamie Bower provides lighting design and Bailey Doran and Kaley Jackson will provide costume design.

Springfield Little Theatre is collaborating with Mosaic Arts Collective to bring “In The Heights” to the stage. Mosaic Arts Collective aims to foster inclusivity and diversity in the arts.