SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many folks in the Ozarks will partake in the New Year festivities around the region tomorrow night into Sunday morning.

Springfield police and other law enforcement wish everyone a great New Year but want to warn people of potential dangers, including driving under the influence.

“One thing that the nation sees year after year is an increase in intoxicated driving incidents. through the holiday season,” said Ben Wilson, a Springfield Police Department officer. “Last year in Missouri, there were over a thousand collisions through the new year’s eve period, resulting in 300 injuries and unfortunately one death.”

Wilson said that the Springfield Police Traffic Unit and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be out tomorrow night making sure drivers are following the rules, along with DWI enforcement.

One safety tip that Wilson stressed was making sure people have safe rides home if they plan on consuming alcohol.

One option for a safe ride is a free ride program offered to Missourians tomorrow courtesy of Breakthru Beverages Missouri, Absolut Vodka and Lyft.

The program will run in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield and will be accessible from 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The free ride can be up to a $30 value and can be accessed with Lyft ride code: bbgmonye2022

Rides are limited to the first 2,000 rides.

Another quick tip if you do plan on taking a Lyft or an Uber is to make sure the name of the driver, license plate and model of the car matches up with the information you have on your phone.