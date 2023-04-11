SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every two or four years, a study into kindergarteners’ readiness is conducted. The 2022 study, which was released today, showed that about a quarter of kindergarteners were not ready for school.

The study showed that 23.9% of children 5 and younger were not prepared for kindergarten when they entered. The teachers surveyed reported 42.8% of students were prepared and 32.5% were well prepared.

The 23.9% unreadiness rate is better than the rates for every year the study was conducted since 2010:

Not prepared Prepared Well Prepared Not Sure # of Students 2022 86 (23.9%) 154 (154%) 117 (32.5%) 9 (0.8%) 360 2018 113 (26.0%) 188 (43.2%) 131 (30.1%) 3 (0.7%) 435 2016 77 (24.7%) 145 (46.5%) 86 (27.6%) 4 (1.3%) 312 2014 81 (28.5%) 137 (48.2%) 63 (22.2%) 3 (1.1%) 284 2010 78 (20.4%) 173 (45.3%) 120 (31.4%) 11 (2.9%) 382 2006 78 (24.7%) 150 (47.5%) 79 (25.0%) 9 (2.8%) 316

The study showed that there was not a significant difference between male and female students’ preparedness.

However, students who were eligible for the free or reduced lunch program were more often rated as less prepared for kindergarten than those who were not eligible: 36.6% to 13.5% respectively. Lunch program eligibility was used as a way to measure students’ socioeconomic status in the study.

This difference correlated with the rates for students who did not or did attend preschool. Of students who did not attend preschool, 53.8% were not ready for kindergarten and 20.4% of students who did attend preschool were not ready.

According to the study, 80% of students who both attended preschool and were not eligible for free or reduced lunches were prepared for kindergarten. On the opposite end, 60% of students who were eligible for free and reduced lunches and did not attend preschool were not ready for kindergarten.

The study’s data comes from 360 surveys completed by Springfield Public Schools teachers. Each survey was specific to a random child in the teachers’ classes. Each teacher was asked to complete five surveys on five students