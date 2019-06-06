Springfield judge denies compassionate release for blind, 79-year-old pot farmer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Image

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A Springfield judge denied a motion for compassionate release filed by a 79-year-old marijuana farmer who says his vision is deteriorating in federal prison.

Charles F. White, 79, was sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manufacturing more than 1,000 marijuana plants at his home in rural Polk County.

Not long after White was imprisoned, Congress passed the First Step Act, which implemented a variety of policies to reduce prison time for nonviolent offenders - including making it easier for prisoners who are sick or elderly to get out early through a mechanism known as compassionate release.

In January, White filed a motion for compassionate release, saying he is legally blind and his macular degeneration was worsening. White said his vision problems made prison life unsafe as he needed to navigate stairs and walk through hallways alongside "an aggressive prison population."

Federal prosecutors filed a motion in opposition, saying White had not proved "extraordinary and compelling" circumstances that would merit early release.

