Springfield Investigating Two Shootings Overnight

There is a heavy police presence in two, possibly three shootings early Tuesday morning.

Springfield police tell KOLR10 these two shootings may be related. They happened at 1800 E. Cherry and the second at Fairview Estates apartments on West Norton Road.

We are still trying to officially confirm that these are connected scenes -- however there is a heavy police presence here in north Springfield.

We want to show you the scene of what occurred over on East Cherry. This is on Cherry and Dysart, just east of Glenstone Avenue.

At this time... We have not been able to confirm whether there are any victims or what the status of those victims are.

We also have not confirmed whether or not Springfield Police have located a suspect.