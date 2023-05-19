PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A hospice patient from Springfield was invited out to Dollywood to visit with the Queen of Country herself.

Jackie, a patient with CoxHealth at Home, is a big Dolly Parton fan. According to a CoxHealth social media post, Dolly got word of Jackie and invited her and her caregivers out to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to meet and talk.

“Dreams do come true and to have such a once in a lifetime opportunity become a reality was nothing short of amazing!” wrote a spokesperson for The Arc of the Ozarks.

Jackie’s family said that she has loved Dolly since she was a young girl and that she knows the words to many of her songs, which bring her comfort and joy.