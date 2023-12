SPRINGFIELD — A home on West Hamilton was hit by several gunshots early Thursday morning.

Springfield Police say officers responded to a home at 1524 W. Hamilton at 12:39 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers located shell casings and damage to the building.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a window to the home was broken, and the siding was damaged.

Investigators are working to gather information on a suspect.