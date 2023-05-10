SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Glendale High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a student took a video of him using a racial slur in a classroom.

GHS Principal Josh Groves sent a message to parents informing them that the teacher had been placed on leave.

A Snapchat video taken by a student shows the teacher — who has not been officially identified — having a conversation with another student about using a racial slur.

“I don’t like the word,” the teacher said in the video. “At all. I don’t know. It feels like when a Black person is using it toward another Black person, it’s the same … How is it not still a derogatory word?”

A student gives an unintelligible answer drowned out by others in the video.

“Right, but, is the word [redacted] not allowed to …,” the teacher responds.

At this point, the student he is talking to interrupts him.

“OK, I’m going to say right now, as a teacher, if you want to keep your job — this isn’t a threat,” the student says.

“I’m not calling anyone a [redacted],” the teacher said. “I can say the word. It’s not … “

At this point in the video, the student recording lifts the camera to get a clear shot of the teacher. The teacher notices and tells the student to put their phone away and then tells them to go to the office when they refuse.

Here is the message the principal released after the incident yesterday: