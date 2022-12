GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As severe winter weather approaches the Ozarks, schools are announcing that they will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22.

So far, the school systems that have announced that they will be closed include:

Eminence

Greene Valley

Marshfield

Monett

Nixa

Springfield

Willard

You can stay up to date on school closures on the Ozarks First School Closings page. This article will be updated as more schools announce their closures.