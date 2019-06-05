SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Springfield- Greene County is encouraging residents to review the proposed updates to the floodplain map by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The FEMA program manager said that all of the communities included in Greene County are getting updated risk maps. Anyone can buy flood insurance if they want to.

By doing a survey and providing information to maps, they were able to take the allocated funding and go further; communities will receive detailed maps when they go into effect.

Residents can also review the preliminary maps by visiting http://maps.springfieldmo.gov/FemaFlood and searching by address. Those unable to access the online map or attend one of the open houses can call the Citizen Resource Center at 417-864-1010, and a resource coordinator can look up your address for you.

