SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Glenstone License Office will open on Monday, July 17 at a new location and under new management.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Revenue, the office will be located at 525A South Glenstone Avenue. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The previous office on Glenstone closed on Wednesday and was operated by the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks for 13 years.

The management contract for the Glenstone License Office was awarded to CGB Holdings, LLC, on February 15, 2023. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process, according to the press release.

You can reach out to the new location at 417-831-2600 beginning on Monday.