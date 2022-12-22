SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city is opening up the Springfield Expo Center to the public for those who need somewhere to ride out the storm.

The Expo Center will open at noon today, Dec. 22 and stay open until 7 p.m.

During the day, people can also go to:

Vets Coming Home on 806 N. Jefferson from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Salvation Army on 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Connecting Grounds issued a statement that if anyone needs a cold-weather shelter overnight, they can go to Grace UMC at 600 S. Jefferson Ave. starting at 5:30 p.m. People who meet there will be provided with a dinner and a ride to a shelter. For more information, text or leave a voicemail at 417-986-2721.

Several shelters have been set up around the city. The temperatures tonight will be dangerously low.