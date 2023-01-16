SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed in a car crash in Stone County today, Jan. 16.

Brent M. Sexton, 36, of Springfield, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer on Highway 13 in Branson West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. At 10:40 a.m., troopers began an investigation into a crash involving his vehicle.

The investigation showed that the Explorer ran off of the right side of the road at a high rate of speed, overturned down an embankment and caught on fire. In the process, Sexton was ejected from the vehicle.

Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 16.