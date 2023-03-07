GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Below, you’ll find today’s pollen counts, updated each morning Monday-Friday. Note that these measurements represent the previous 24 hours.
Pollen Count — March 7, 2023
|Allergen
|NAB Scale
|Total Count /m³
|Highest % of Total Count
|Mold
|Low
|3,071
|Ascospore
|Grass
|Low
|4
|Grass
|Trees
|Very High
|2,198
|Juniper
|Weeds
|Absent
|N/A
|N/A
In-Depth Details
|Type
|Allergen
|Particles /m³
|NAB Scale
|Grass
|Grass
|4
|Low
|Tree
|Ash
|6
|Low
|Birch
|6
|Low
|Elm
|171
|High
|Juniper
|1,983
|Very High
|Maple
|11
|Low
|Mulberry
|6
|Low
|Oak
|11
|Low
|Willow
|4
|Low
|Weed
|Ragweed
|0
|Absent