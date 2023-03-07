GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Below, you’ll find today’s pollen counts, updated each morning Monday-Friday. Note that these measurements represent the previous 24 hours.

Pollen Count — March 7, 2023

Allergen NAB Scale Total Count /m³ Highest % of Total Count
 Mold Low 3,071  Ascospore 
 Grass Low  4 Grass 
 Trees Very High 2,198  Juniper 
 Weeds Absent  N/A N/A 

In-Depth Details

Type Allergen Particles /m³ NAB Scale
 Grass Grass 4 Low
 Tree Ash 6 Low
  Birch 6 Low
  Elm 171 High
  Juniper 1,983 Very High
  Maple 11 Low
  Mulberry 6 Low
  Oak 11 Low
  Willow 4 Low
 Weed Ragweed 0 Absent