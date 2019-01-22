Springfield DACA Recipient Reacts to President Trump's Wall Proposal Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--President Trump isn't backing down on his demand for a wall at the border. On Saturday, he proposed to democrats among other things, a three year delay from deportation for DACA recipients. This in exchange for the $5.7 billion to fund a border wall.



19-year-old Perla Flores was born in Mexico. She's been living in the U.S. almost her entire life and she says President Trump's offer to extend dreamers stay for three years doesn't cut it.

"This is three years of legislative relief for 700,000 DACA recipients brought here unlawfully by their parents at a young age many years ago. This extension will give them access to work permits, social security numbers, and protection from deportation most importantly," says President Trump during his proposal speech.

Perla Flores has waited at least ten years to become a leagal U.S. citizen so President Trump's proposal for three years of protection for dreamers in exchange for the wall doesn't interest her.

"I don't think it's enough. After the three years, what? You can't gurantee it cause you won't be president anymore unless he gets re-elected, but it's just not safe for us." says Flores.

As a dreamer, Flores feels like she's part of a game in the art of negotiating for the wall.

"Kind of like he's toying with us us. It's kind of like his way or the highway basically and we don't have a say in it," says Flores.

Border security is something Flores agrees is needed, but doesn't think the wall is the answer.

"I want to be safe where I live too not just him or his race, but I feel like in a couple of years, if he does build it, I feel like it's just going to be the same thing all over again. They'll find a way to come over, they'll eventually have war so it's just an ongoing battle," says Flores.

As for what's next for Flores, she's applied to Ozarks Technical Community College to become a surgical technologist.