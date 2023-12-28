SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A contractor from Springfield has pleaded guilty to unlawful merchandising practices and will have to pay back more than $80,000 in restitution.

James Enloe, of Enloe Exteriors, was sentenced to a four-year prison sentence with the execution of the sentence suspended. He also is on probation for five years and must pay $82,237.75 to charged and uncharged victims.

Enloe promised home renovations or repair projects that included roof replacement, additions and porch coverings in exchange for large advance payments, according to a press release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

As a condition of his probation, Enloe is no longer able to accept upfront payments for contracting work.

Attorney General Bailey encourages citizens who have been scammed by contractors to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submit a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.