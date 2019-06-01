Springfield Community Gardens teach Springfield how to eat natural and local Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Community Gardens held a benefit event at the Springfield Art Museum to bring the community healthy, local food.

Deborah Bryant, a part of Springfield Community Gardens, hopes this event helps people become more aware of SCG, "we're wanting people to kind of know more about us, and we want people to get excited about eating local food because we have so many opportunities in Springfield that I didn't know about until I started working here, to be eating local food."

Bryant told us she hopes today's event helps raise awareness of those facilities.

People who attended the event, such as Holly Neill, came in hopes to learn more about using the surrounding resources, "I don't know where we lost our way that we have things that we're producing locally. And it's so much more efficient and better for our way of life and it has so much higher nutrient value, and just holistically it's so much better for life."

Those who attended heard from local chefs and even an expert on foraging.

There are 16 community gardens in Springfield, and four farms.