SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With temperatures set to drop into the teens overnight, several churches and organizations are preparing for the cold weather shelter season to start tomorrow.

The 11 volunteer-run shelter sites open their doors for the season (which runs from Nov. 1 – March 31) and provide overnight shelter each night when temperatures drop below freezing.

The following shelters will open tomorrow night:

East Sunshine Church of Christ – 3721 E. Sunshine St. (open to men)

Grace United Methodist Church – 600 S. Jefferson Ave. (open to women)

Unity of Springfield – 2214 E. Seminole St. (open to anyone)

Sacred Heart Catholic Church – open two days per week, 1609 N. Summit Ave. (open to men)

Revive 66 – 3839 W. Chestnut Expy. (open to anyone and pets)

YouthConnect Center – 425 W. McDaniel St. (open to anyone aged 13-18)

The GLO Center – open two days per week, 518 E. Commercial St. (open to anyone aged 19-24)

Brentwood Christian Church – 1900 E. Barataria St. (open to anyone)

Venues 425 – overflow shelter, 425 W. Walnut St. (open to anyone)

Eden Village 1 – overflow shelter, 2801 E. Division St. (open to anyone)

Harbor House – overflow shelter, 636 N. Boonville Ave. (open to men with an ID)

Anyone needing access to a crisis cold weather shelter can get a free meal, sign up for shelter and be picked up at Grace United Methodist Church. Meals, sign-ups and transportation (when shelters are open) start at 5:30 p.m.

Overnight volunteers are also needed in the crisis shelters. Shifts run from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. and volunteers are always scheduled in pairs to allow give them opportunities to sleep.

Those interested in becoming volunteers can fill out a form online or email the Community Partnership of the Ozarks for more information.