Springfield City Councilwoman Kristi Fulnecky Resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo-Springfield City Councilwoman Kristi Fulnecky has announced her resignation as City’s General Seat C Councilmember.

Her resignation will take effect today, Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Fulnecky was elected in April 2015.

Fulnecky said her family found a house in Nixa and plans to move in a few days.

The City Charter requires that council members are residents inside the Springfield city limits.

“I thank Kristi for her service to our community and her commitment to public service,” said McClure in a press release. “As we have frequently said, both as a Council and individually, Springfield is a community of volunteers and the community’s success is based upon the willingness of its citizens to be a part of the process and to commit their time and resources to making our home a better place to live. I am grateful for her service.”

Fulnecky's term was set to expire in April 2019. She most recently served as a member of the Community Involvement Committee while on City Council.

Details about the process to fill Fulnecky’s vacant seat will be announced soon.

