SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During a special city council meeting today, Feb. 14, elected Springfield leaders voted to purchase the Hammons Field stadium and adjacent parking lots for $12 million.

Hammons Field is home of the minor league baseball Springfield Cardinals team. The John Q. Hammons Charitable Trust is the current owner of the stadium.

The council also decided to a lease agreement to keep the Cardinals in Springfield until 2038.

Hosmer was recused, as he voted by saying “present” instead of yes or no. He attempted to split the purchase of the stadium and the parking lots, citing inflated costs for the lots.

In 2021, MLB took control over minor leagues and announced that they would have to meet standards it sets. One of the primary reasons the proposed change in ownership comes now is that the stadium needs $4 million in upgrades to meet the new requirements for minor league stadiums set by Major League Baseball, including improved field lighting and clubhouse remodeling. Before the takeover, the Springfield Cardinals sued the JQH Trust over the lack of renovations.

At the last city council meeting, some Springfield residents expressed concern about spending the city’s funds on Hammons Field instead of addressing affordable housing and other issues.