Springfield City Council to Debate Extending 'Housing Calamity' Until 2021

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD - Things are getting better when it comes to poverty and unemployment in Springfield, but demand for help is still strong.

That's the idea behind another issue city council members will talk about tonight.

In 2009, the council declared an economic and housing calamity, that's been extended six times.

The declaration expands the definition of shelters, to allow churches, and other not-for-profits to provide shelter even if it's not zoned as one. However, they still have to meet health regulations.

This new resolution would extend the calamity until 2021, unless Springfield's poverty level drops below the state level.

