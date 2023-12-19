SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Monday, Springfield City Council voted unanimously in favor of bills supporting firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer. It means Springfield firefighters will be enrolled in the Missouri Critical Illness and Trust Pool for 2024.

“Relieved and grateful is probably the best way to put it,” Captain Chad Davis with the Springfield Fire Department (SFD) said. “This is something that, you know, we’ve been hoping would do it come to fruition for a long time.”

The CDC said cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters.

“Compared to the general public, firefighter’s cancer rate is exceptionally high,” Davis said. “We take a lot of precautions at the station level. We make sure that we keep our gear separate. We always keep our gear clean, to the point where we wipe anything off of us before we get in the truck. We shower immediately when we get back to the station.”

SFD said when any firefighter is diagnosed with cancer, it impacts the whole team.

“When a firefighter comes down with cancer and we’ve had firefighters that’s come down with cancer, our main goal is to take care of them, their family, and get them back to work,” Division Chief Eric Lamtier said. “They already are risking a lot by showing up to their shift, put their gear on the truck, waiting for the alarm to go off.”

Lamtier said there are 1800 firefighters across the state enrolled in the Missouri Critical Illness and Trust Pool. The City of Springfield opted for a maximum of $300,000 worth of coverage per firefighter.

“Prior to this, it would be a standard insurance claim for your medical expenses and things like that,” Davis said. “Additionally, if there was anything to be pursued, it would have to be pursued through the worker’s comp system, which is time-consuming and it’s expensive.”

Firefighters will also no longer have to prove their cancer was caused by their job.

“There’s instances where by the time the claim has been filed through the worker’s comp system, people have perished,” Lamtier said. “[Now] within ten days of filing a claim with the trust, firefighters are going to receive compensation through their benefit. That compensation is going to help medical costs, maybe traveling costs to go to a specialist, even lost income.”

Since this is the first year of participation, the council hopes in future years the bill will be included in the normal budget process.