SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A proposal to build on the historic Commerical Street will move forward.

On July 24, Springfield City Council approved a project for residential and commercial space after a lengthy debate.

The biggest concern surrounding the project is parking. Vecino Group now has a permit to build the three-story addition to Commerical Street.

On top of parking, some are worried that the impact will have on providing affordable housing.

KOLR 10 spoke with the developer after the meeting.

“We are going to continue to work with all the organizations on C-Street and all the other business owners since we call C-Street our home as well that’s where we work every day so we are a part of that group. We will continue to work with the city and develop a long-range parking plan.”

The developer says he is confident that this project will revitalize the area, attract new business and boost economic growth.