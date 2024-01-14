SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chiefs fans in Kansas City experienced freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, but fans in Springfield were staying warm.

Chiefs fans watching from Coyote’s Adobe Cafe said it is the best place to watch the game in Springfield.

“For the playoff game for the Chiefs,” said Mitch Banning who was at Coyote’s to watch the game. “It’d be a lot warmer to go here than to go to KC.”

Saturday’s wild-card game against the Dolphins was one of the coldest games in Chiefs history, but fans in Springfield were keeping warm.

“So we’re hoping that maybe the weather will be in our favor for Chiefs fans,” Banning said.

David Bauer, owner of Coyote’s, said he anticipated a full house for the game Saturday night.

“Just everybody’s going to come in at once. That’s just what it is. We just we love it. We’ve been doing a long time,” Bauer said. “And I’m going to hate to say we’ll probably turn people away tonight. And that’s well, 285 people in.”

The only way fans could watch Saturday’s game was with a Peacock subscription, but Bauer said they were prepared.

“Basically, we have one upload to a TV channel, and that TV channel can disperse to all our TVs,” Bauer said. “So that way there’s still a little bit lag time off and on because of the processors in each of the different TVs. What allows us to get Channel 2.1 everything on Channel 2.1 is going to be the game.”

Fans were glad Coyote’s still had the game.

“I’d rather spend the money at Dave’s place and make sure it goes local,” said Byran Myles, a Chiefs fan at Coyote’s. “Instead of spending it getting a new streaming service that I’m not going to use.”

Fans agree there is something special about cheering on the Chiefs surrounded by the Red Kingdom.

“We love watching it here. It’s definitely a great atmosphere here at Coyote’s,” Manning said. “The staff is great. They’ve always taken good care of us. The fans are great that come here.”

“I know you’re not a fair-weather fan because you root for the worst teams,” Myles said. “And now they’re actually winning, and it’s the best thing ever.”