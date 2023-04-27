SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As a way to pay homage to the Springfield community, for at least three home games the Springfield Cardinals will play as an alternate identity known as the Springfield Cashew Chickens.

According to the Springfield Cardinals website, The Springfield Cashew Chickens alternate identity is the latest creative brand transformation in the Texas League, with other alternate identities including the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits (Corpus Christi Hooks), the Growlin’ Chickens (NW Arkansas Naturals), the Mad Mallards (Arkansas Travelers), the Noodlers (Tulsa Drillers) and more.

Courtesy: Milb.com

“We’re so excited to transform into the Springfield Cashew Chickens as our first-ever alternate identity in team history,” wrote Springfield Cashew Chickens Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter. “We know our community is passionate about their Springfield Cardinals and their Cashew Chicken; what better way to celebrate both Springfield staples than combining them at Hammons Field!”

The Springfield Cashew Chickens will be playing the first three home games from Thursday, May 25 to May 27. The Cashew Chickens will sporadically appear throughout the rest of the season.

Springfield-style Cashew Chicken will also be served at concession stands during Cashew Chicken games.