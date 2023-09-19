In their first playoff appearance since 2016, the Springfield Cardinals will be hosting a Tuesday night playoff game against the Arkansas Travelers. The game will begin at 6:35 at Hammons Field. This is Springfield’s first 2nd Half North Division Title since 2012, when they went on to win their first and only Texas League Championship.

The Springfield Cardinals are 72-66 overall, and 38-31 for the second half of the season. 2023 will mark the Cardinals return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the 1st half in 2016.

Tuesday’s match-up against the Arkansas Travelers will be the 25th of the season. The current series is 13-11, in favor of the Travelers. The three-game series will begin at Hammons Field, followed by game #2 on Thursday in Little Rock. If game #3 is needed, it will also be played at Dickey-Stevens Park in North Little Rock.

Tickets are on sale now, starting as low as $5. Tonight is $2 Tuesday, sponsored by Great Southern Banks. Bratwurst and hot dogs are only $2, all game long.

If the Springfield Cardinals win the series, they will advance to the Texas League Championship series.