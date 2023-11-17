SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “My heart is still broken, you know it’s going to be broken forever.”

This morning, Chea Nguyen will attempt to pick up the pieces of that broken heart as he reopens LuckyTime Chinese restaurant today knowing his son won’t be there.

“I came here yesterday getting ready to open, I saw the sidewalk drawn with hearts and flowers, and I want to say thank you to each and every person that came out to support us,” said Chea Nguyen.

And that support is on full display just outside the restaurant with hearts drawn on the sidewalk, and condolences sent by neighboring businesses, like those at the Coffee Ethic.

“This is a big city but a very close-knit community and we all really love each other in our own unique way,” said Hannah Duckworth, first house manager at the Coffee Ethic,

Chea said he was surprised to see the arrests made so soon, but he will continue to work, and provide for his family, as justice is served to the men arrested for his son’s killing.

“We have a family, we have to take care of and build… house so we can be paid. Otherwise, we can’t just close the restaurant,” said Nguyen.

Chea tells KOLR 10 the family is holding a funeral service for their son next Wednesday the 22nd of November at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenlawn Funeral Home. He said the public is welcome to attend.