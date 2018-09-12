Springfield Attorney Explains Castle Doctrine, After Deadly Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Early Wednesday morning, a homeowner called 911, and told dispatchers he shot a man who was trying to break into his home.

That man, Christopher Seitz, of Springfield, was killed. The homeowner has not been arrested.

KOLR10 spoke with a Springfield attorney, about how Missouri's Castle Doctrine could protect the homeowner from facing charges.

Tad Morlan told KOLR10 the Castle Doctrine is in place to allow homeowners to use lethal force to defend themselves from an intruder.

The man who shot and killed at intruder on West Madison street in Springfield Wednesday said he did not know the man who was trying to get into his home.

Morlan said the Castle Doctrine exists for cases like this one, but that police will always investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting.

"Was the person outside the house, where were they shot? But the statute's very clear that a person can defend themselves within their home," Morlan said.

"They would also look at his history if they make a connection between the homeowner or the possessor of the dwelling and the person that's breaking in. They will look at where the shell casing is, where did the incident actually occur and maybe they'll check the neighbors."

Morlan adds that the Castle Doctrine protects you while you're inside your possession, such as your home or your car. But the lines become blurred if an unwanted person is simply on your property.

