Springfield Artist Donates Duck Boat Memorial Painting to City of Branson

BRANSON, Mo. - A Springfield artist presented a painting to the Branson Board of Alderman at Tuesday's meeting to remember the lives lost in the July tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

Like so many people across the Ozarks, Angela Delmez grieved and hurt along with the Branson community after the Duck Boat incident. She decided to focus her sorrow in a painting and reached out to the City of Branson so she could donate the painting.

At Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting, she presented the 16 x 20 painting to the City of Branson, entitled “Gone but not Forgotten.” The painting shows 17 water lilies floating on water; one lily for each life lost on Table Rock Lake.

“I’ve been painting for about ten years now but when this happened…my heart was broken. I questioned God about how beauty and pain go hand in hand in this World. I wanted to honor those who were lost so I painted a water lily for each one to remind us all how fragile life is and that even though suffering comes in tragedy, there is beauty in this life,” said Delmez.

Branson Mayor Karen Best accepting the painting from Delmez and thanked her for her piece of art and for keeping the Table Rock Lake community in her thoughts.

The painting will be hung in City Hall.