SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum will provide visitors with tours of its exhibits without requiring the visitors to leave their homes.

The art museum is partnering with a Houston-based company called CloudPano to provide people with 360-degree virtual tours of its art galleries. The virtual tours were first offered at the museum during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

“I’m very excited about this novel way to access the Museum,” wrote Museum Director Nick Nelson in a press release. “Accessibility is a priority for the Springfield Art Museum and these virtual tours underscore this fact. They will help us reach more people and allow more people to reach us, despite physical distance.”

The museum’s lobby and the Thielen, Badgley, SMMA and Musgrave galleries will be accessible through the virtual tours. Throughout 2023, the museum plans to scan all of its galleries and exhibitions.

Admission to the museum is free and taking the virtual tours will be free as well.

The virtual tours allow the user to access individual rooms and displays. Some of the art pieces have clickable buttons that allow the user to zoom in on the item and read information about it.