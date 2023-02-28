SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Art Museum will be hosting its 91st annual All School Exhibition which features art from students in grades K-12.

According to a press release by the museum, the All School Exhibition will be opening this Friday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. with a student showcase for middle/high school students. The showcases for elementary students grades K – 2 will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. and grades 3 – 5 will be at 2:00 p.m.

The museum said the exhibit typically brings in over 14,000 patrons who view more than 400 works of local art from students in Springfield’s public, private, and parochial schools, as well as by local homeschool cooperatives.

The museum states that faculty members from participating schools and home school cooperatives select artwork for exhibition and then a dedicated team of teachers and students from participating schools install the art in the galleries with assistance from the museum’s staff.

The exhibition will continue throughout the month of March until April 23.

The Springfield Art Museum is located at 1111 East Brookside Drive.

Admission is always free.