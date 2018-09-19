News

Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Breakfast for First Responders

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 04:25 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 04:25 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce spent Wednesday morning hosting a breakfast for first responders in the area.

The Chamber wanted to recognize how important first responders in Springfield are to the community around them each day and was able to shower its thanks.

Local residents were able to join the breakfast as well in order to give some thanks.

Springfield Chamber of Commerce President, Matt Morrow, says, "Without really brave and committed men and women who are willing to put themselves on the line and willing to ensure that our community is safe and when there are emergency needs and emergency needs are responded to quickly and professionally, we just would not be able to function."

Morrow also says that the number one thing people look for when moving to a community is safety and feels first responders in Springfield are the most committed and brave ones out there.
 


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected