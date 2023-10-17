SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight you have the chance to let your voice be heard for future improvements at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

From 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. tonight at the Springfield Art Museum, you can hear and provide feedback as the airport looks to revise its airport master plan.

Evonne Wolfe has flown in and out of the Springfield-Branson National Airport since she was in college and she says one area of focus should be parking.

“I’d love to have a parking garage here. When we have rainy windy cold weather, it would make a world of difference and also a way to protect your vehicle,” said Wolfe.

Parking improvements are just one of many topics that will be discussed at tonight’s public meeting.

Wolfe said it’s amazing to see the growth the airport has undergone over the years and now the airport is asking for your input as it looks to revise its airport master plan.

So far officials said with the current rate of passenger growth, they will need more parking in the next few years and a parking garage may be the solution.

One flyer tells Ozarksfirst she would also like to see more space for people to be dropped off or picked up.

“I also think we need more drop-off space, for someone who likes to be dropped off at the airport. It’s tight sometimes, you have to wait and it’s busy,” said Kim Hammer.

The federal government helps pay for the airport infrastructure and having a master plan in place is required in order to receive funding.