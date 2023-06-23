SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-born Cailee Spaeny will be on the silver screen this fall playing Elvis’ wife and cultural icon, Priscilla Presley.

In September 2022, Sofia Coppola—Director of “The Virgin Suicides”, “Lost in Translation”, and the biopic “Marie Antoinette” and daughter of filmmakers Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola—announced she would be directing a film adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s book, “Elvis and Me.”

Coppola also announced she cast Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis, respectively. This announcement came shortly after the release of Baz Luhrmann’s film, Elvis, starring Austin Butler. Coppola’s story will not be connected to Luhrmann’s interpretation.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Cailee Spaeny attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “How It Ends” at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Springfieldians would know Spaeny from plays in the Springfield Little Theater, but Spaeny’s first major role was in “Pacific Rim Uprising” in 2018, followed by several roles in films like “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “Vice”. She is also on television in shows like “Devs” and “Mare of Easttown.”

The film, “PRISCILLA” is slated to release in October of this year. Click here to see the “PRISCILLA” trailer.