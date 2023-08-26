Police lights on first responder vehicles at crime scene.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that took place on Interstate 44 in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, according to a crash report from Joplin police.

Ryan Malone, 32, was driving on I-44 eastbound near mile marker 6 in a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder at a “high rate of speed” and left the roadway on the right side, according to the report.

The car struck a guard rail, went through a ditch, went over the I-44 Main Street on-ramp, and traveled down an embankment before coming to a stop.

Malone and a female passenger were taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The female passenger is in stable condition with moderate injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.