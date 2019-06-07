Springdale, Ark. man accused of beating and kidnapping estranged wife

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KNWA

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) - A Springdale man was arrested in connection with beating and kidnapping his estranged wife.

Israel Ingle, 34, was arrested Sunday in connection with kidnapping, residential burglary, aggravated assault, domestic battery, terroristic threatening and violation of an order of protection.

Bella Vista police went to Mercy Medical Center in Rogers concerning a domestic battery complaint, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The wife stated that Ingle beat her around midnight on June 2. Ingle reportedly took the wife to the basement and locked her there. At about 6 a.m., the wife said Ingle wanted to go get meth in Rogers and forced her to go with him.

While Ingle was at a residence in Rogers, the wife approached a woman walking a dog and asked her to call the police. Ingle fled the scene before police arrived.

Ingle was located by a Washington County Deputy on a traffic stop and was taken into custody.

Ingle is being held on $250,000 bond in the Benton County Jail.