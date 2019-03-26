News

Spring has sprung, so has the pollen

By:

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 02:11 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 05:10 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Spring has sprung here in the Ozarks, which means pollen has returned!

The Springfield Health Department began their pollen counts for the season.

These results are collected over a 24-hour period and are viewable the next day.

The city says keeping tabs on the pollen counts help them track airborne allergens in the area.

To view the pollen count, click here.

