Special Police Training Saves Man Stuck in Concrete Mixer

FARMINGTON, Ark. - Accidents can happen in any situation -- but Washington County is making sure its first responders are ready with a new emergency training program.

One morning Farmington Chief of Police - Brian Hubbard - looked out his window and saw a construction worker laying in a pool of blood.

His arm was caught in a concrete mixer.

"He was in full panic mode,' Chief Hubbard said. "Full panic mode. He thought it was going to take his complete arm off or pull him in."

Chief Hubbard grabbed his First - Aid kit, applied the tourniquet, and laid next to the man until EMS came.

"To hear him scream it was just different," Chief Hubbard said.

Less than a week earlier -- Farmington Police received law enforcement first responder -- or LEFR -- training.

It teaches police and fire departments basic medical care techniques before EMS arrives.

Washington County Emergency Management Director John Luther started the program in 20-16.

In just two years, the county has saved almost 50 people from excessive bleeding using the training.

Before 2015, there were none.

That's why Chief Hubbard is confident than he and his officers are ready for any call on the other line.

"Anything and everything can hurt you," Chief Hubbard. "Even though you think it can't. It can."



