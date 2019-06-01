Special Olympics players across Springfield were honored at a BBQ Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The state summer games were supposed to be held in Springfield this weekend, but the event got canceled after headquarters in Jefferson City was damaged by a tornado last week.

The cancellation left athletes like Jeffrey Bucklew, a softball player, sad to be unable to participate in the sports they train so hard for "I love playing sports and the sports I wanted to play I couldn't try out for because of my disability because people, would like, judge me, but since the special Olympics, I get to play sports I've wanted to play."

Despite the cancellation, coaches, such as Kristin Knapton, and staff went ahead with the BBQ to recognize the athletes dedication and hard work. "We've been training and working toward this all season, so it is a disappointment, but we're definitely so grateful and thankful for all that Special Olympics does to put on these events."



Softball, along with several other sports are kicking off in June.

Special Olympics is still in need of volunteer coaches and sponsorships for new athlete uniforms. For more information, email Springfield area Special Olympics administrator Lisa Gudenkauf at LisaGudenkauf2018@gmail.com