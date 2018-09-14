Special Olympics Missouri Cuts Ribbon on New $18.5 Million Facility for Athletes in Jefferson City Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MONET [ + - ] Video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (MONET) - Special Olympics Missouri athletes, donors, board members, and staff attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City.

The ceremony kicked off SOMO’s 50 Days of Celebration for 50 years of Special Olympics. The new campus is designed to help train and educate athletes with intellectual disabilities through sport, health and wellness and leadership.

The Training for Life Campus is the biggest of its kind not only in the United States but the world.

“We’ll be able to train thousands of athletes,” said Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. “It’s the best in the world, so Missouri being a world-class leader with an organization like Special Olympics, that’s a ‘Win-win’ and it’s something we’re all proud of.”

SOMO’s campus will help train athletes in up to 18 different sports from track and field, basketball, bowling and more. The facility boasts a gym with a full-size basketball and volleyball court as well as two smaller courts that can be broken down into four, half-court basketball floors. There is a four-lane outdoor track with FieldTurf for soccer and track and field events. At the northeast end of the SOMO campus, expansion plans are in the works for the addition of tennis and bocce courts, shot put, horseshoe pits, a golf skills area, and softball field.

To read the full article, click here.