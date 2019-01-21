SPD Officer Chosen for Special Olympics Torch Run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Law enforcement representatives from all over the globe will make their way to Abu Dhabi for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games this spring. Eighty-eight torch runners were chosen, and one of them is Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe.

"It is an honor to be able to represent the state, the Missouri Law Enforcement Torch Run and our Springfield Police Department. It's a huge honor," said Crime Prevention Officer Mark Priebe.



Officer Priebe will run in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, before the summer World Games begin on March 14. The crime prevention officer has been involved with Special Olympics Missouri since 2007, receiving multiple honors for his dedication.

"Mark is that behind the scenes coordinator, [he] does everything and you'll see him at every event that they do," said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. "He is involved with the kids, involved with the adults-- it doesn't matter."

Officer Priebe says working with the organization has been a positive influence in his life."The athletes are constantly smiling, laughing, hi-fiving, hugging you. They appreciate the uniform and the badge, they understand what it stands for and they know we're there for them," said Officer Priebe. "That is the positive in my life and within my career-- probably the most positive thing."

