SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has posted on their Facebook page asking for the identity of a burglar who stole many goods from the La Paloma restaurant on 1425 W. Battlefield Road on Oct. 20, 2023.

The burglar was caught on the cameras of a nearby business at night in a white pickup truck.

According to the post, anyone with information regarding the burglar or his vehicle can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com, call 417-864-1755, or send the SPD a message through Facebook.