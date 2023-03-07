SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department released its 2022 annual report and while overall crime reported in the city has gone down, gun violence continues to remain a concern.

The SPD received 356 shots-fired calls in 2022, which is more than the previous year.

The report also shows more people are being hurt or killed by firearms, with 15 of Springfield’s 17 homicides last year involving a gun.

Police also seized more than 200 illegal guns, which is more than in years past.

Police Chief Paul Williams says combatting gun violence remains a top priority for the department.

However, there is good news for Springfield: crime reports in the city have fallen.

The chief announced a 17% decrease in total crimes reported. This includes crimes against people, property and the community as a whole.

In 2020, there were 25,686 Group A offenses reported. Fast-forward to 2022 and there were only 20,009 crimes reported.

Chief Williams announced that in the crimes against people category, there was a 5% decrease from 2021, but 17 homicides were tallied last year, which was the same as in 2021.

As SPD focuses on the number of shots fired in the city, they say gun owners should ensure that they know where their firearm is at all times.

The SPD said guns should never be left unattended in your vehicle. They should be stored in your home, safe and secure.