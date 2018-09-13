Southwest Honkeys Gang Member Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Southwest Honkeys gang member was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for operating a methamphetamine conspiracy from his prison cell.

Nathaniel R. Eisenhour, 30, of Springfield, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

Eisenhour was sentenced for participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Dec. 15, 2016, to April 20, 2017. Eisenhour was incarcerated in the custody of either the Greene County jail or the Missouri Department of Corrections for almost the entire period of the conspiracy.

Eisenhour, a member of the Southwest Honkeys prison gang, admitted that he communicated with associates while he was incarcerated to sell methamphetamine and to collect money for past drug debts.

Eisenhour was arrested on Dec. 21, 2015, on an outstanding parole violation warrant. Eisenhour, while incarcerated, instructed one of his associates to take the money from drug sales to a family member. On Jan. 30, 2017, federal agents seized $31,800 from the family member who was holding the money for Eisenhour.

In a jail call, Eisenhour had previously authorized another family member to obtain $200 from that same stash.

The total of $32,000, including the seized amount and the $200 that was removed before the seizure, represented approximately 2.2 kilograms in methamphetamine sales, based on the price Eisenhour discussed with one of the associates who distributed for him after his arrest.