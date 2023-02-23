BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A fugitive from South Carolina with felony warrants was arrested in Baxter County on Feb. 22.

According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Morales is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina on outstanding warrants for second-degree domestic violence and for a probation violation on an original charge of threatening the life of a public official.

Deputies were able to locate Morales after a woman contacted them claiming Morales had brought her and her two children, ages 2 and 4, to Arkansas because he was fleeing the outstanding warrants. The woman said she had left to go to a store and started receiving threatening text messages after she didn’t quickly return.

The sheriff’s office was able to find Morales by pinging his cell phone and narrowing his location to a residence just outside of Mountain Home. Officers responded and made contact with 20-year-old Gage Pinn, who initially denied that Morales was there.

The sheriff’s office arrested Pinn for hindering apprehension after confirming Morales was inside the home. Pinn posted his $10,000 bond and was released.