SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Someone got lucky in the Queen City.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Springfield from the Walmart at 3150 W. Republic Rd. The ticket won in the July 31 drawing.

The winning numbers are 2-11-48-58-65 with a 13 Powerball.

Whoever has the ticket has until Jan. 27, 2024, to claim the prize.