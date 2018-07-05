Some Using CBD Oil to Help Pets Reduce Stress, Anxiety Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. courtesy: KTHV [ + - ] Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- CBD oil has proven to be controversial in some parts of the Ozarks, with Buffalo City aldermen shutting down CBD Boutique before it ever opened.

But in some parts of the region, like Arkansas, CBD oil is being used for an array of treatments and patients, including pets.

Pet owners are easing their pet's anxiety with CBD oil.

The older we get, the more aches and pains we learn to live with, and the same goes for animals.

Chloe is a 10-year-old wiener dog who suffers from severe back pain.

"We live in a three story house and when her back gets bad we have to carry her up and down the stairs to use the bathroom," Ellen Ishee O'Lonney said.

She was eager to find anything to help out her furry friend, so she tried Complete Body Daily's CBD oil dog treats.

"With the CBD she hasn't been having any back trouble and she bounces down the stairs now when she goes to the restroom," she said.

Chloe gets one treat a day, half in the morning and half at night. The treats even help with a dog's separation anxiety.

"I can say today you can't go and I'll tell her to get in her bed and she does instead of standing by me and then scratching the door when I walk out, it's an improvement," she said.

You can give your dog one to three CBD oil treats per day, depending on the size of the dog and they love them.

Joey Lamb, Account Executive for Complete Body Daily, said each treat has 2 milligrams of CBD and they smell like beef jerk. They help with any type of inflammation, insomnia, and anxiety.

"CBD oil is good for dogs and cats, the same way it's good for human beings. It takes 2-3 days to build up in the nervous system and then they'll start to see the long term benefits from it," he said.

How much CBD your pet needs depends on their size, metabolism, and diet.